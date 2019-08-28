Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) and Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the General Building Materials. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 11 0.00 N/A 0.46 26.92 Tecnoglass Inc. 7 0.79 N/A 0.14 51.97

Table 1 demonstrates Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Tecnoglass Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tecnoglass Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Tecnoglass Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0% 0% Tecnoglass Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Tecnoglass Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0 1 0 2.00 Tecnoglass Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s upside potential is 46.77% at a $7.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Tecnoglass Inc. is $9.5, which is potential 36.30% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima appears more favorable than Tecnoglass Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares are owned by institutional investors while 14% of Tecnoglass Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.07% are Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Tecnoglass Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 3.27% 3.96% 25.05% -2.07% 7.12% 10.78% Tecnoglass Inc. -2.47% 0.42% -0.56% -15.74% -18.11% -11.77%

For the past year Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has 10.78% stronger performance while Tecnoglass Inc. has -11.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Tecnoglass Inc. beats Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima on 7 of the 12 factors.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products. In addition, the company provides floating facades, windows and doors, commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, automatic doors, bathroom dividers, polyvinyl structures, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.