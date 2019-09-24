Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the General Building Materials. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 10 0.00 N/A 0.46 26.92 Builders FirstSource Inc. 16 0.32 N/A 1.87 9.20

Table 1 highlights Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Builders FirstSource Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Builders FirstSource Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Builders FirstSource Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Builders FirstSource Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0% 0% Builders FirstSource Inc. 0.00% 39.1% 6.9%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Builders FirstSource Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0 1 0 2.00 Builders FirstSource Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s upside potential currently stands at 42.05% and an $7.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s potential upside is 2.89% and its consensus target price is $21. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is looking more favorable than Builders FirstSource Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.1% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares and 92.9% of Builders FirstSource Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.07% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Builders FirstSource Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 3.27% 3.96% 25.05% -2.07% 7.12% 10.78% Builders FirstSource Inc. -0.29% 1.3% 19.72% 32.36% -1.77% 57.47%

For the past year Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima was less bullish than Builders FirstSource Inc.

Summary

Builders FirstSource Inc. beats Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima on 9 of the 11 factors.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and consumers in the United States. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.