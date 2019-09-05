Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Since Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 10 0.00 N/A 0.46 26.92 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 4 1.02 N/A 0.32 11.21

Table 1 demonstrates Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0% 0% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.00% 13.5% 12.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0 1 0 2.00 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has a 52.75% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares are held by institutional investors while 26.8% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.07% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares. Competitively, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 3.27% 3.96% 25.05% -2.07% 7.12% 10.78% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.28% 4.75% 0% -13.9% 5.37% -4.85%

For the past year Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has 10.78% stronger performance while Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has -4.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima beats on 8 of the 11 factors Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.