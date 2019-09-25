Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As General Building Materials company, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.07% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.22% of all General Building Materials companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima N/A 10 26.92 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.50 2.57

The potential upside of the competitors is 73.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 3.27% 3.96% 25.05% -2.07% 7.12% 10.78% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s competitors beat Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.