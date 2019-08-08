Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) is a company in the General Building Materials industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has 39.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has 0.07% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.22% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima N/A 11 26.92 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.07 2.45 2.67

As a group, General Building Materials companies have a potential upside of 35.92%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 3.27% 3.96% 25.05% -2.07% 7.12% 10.78% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s peers beat Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.