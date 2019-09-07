Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) and GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) and GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 10 0.00 N/A 0.46 26.92 GMS Inc. 20 0.35 N/A 1.32 17.08

Table 1 demonstrates Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and GMS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. GMS Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than GMS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and GMS Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0% 0% GMS Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and GMS Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0 1 0 2.00 GMS Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is $7.5, with potential upside of 38.38%. GMS Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.33 average price target and a 6.66% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima looks more robust than GMS Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and GMS Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 91.2%. Insiders held 0.07% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of GMS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 3.27% 3.96% 25.05% -2.07% 7.12% 10.78% GMS Inc. -2.3% 0.76% 24.78% 18.47% -15.5% 51.48%

For the past year Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima was less bullish than GMS Inc.

Summary

GMS Inc. beats Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima on 10 of the 12 factors.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products. The company markets and sells its products through a network of branches and distribution centers to the interior contractors, as well as home builders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.