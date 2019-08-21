HELLOFRESH AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had a decrease of 6.26% in short interest. HLFFF’s SI was 2.52 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.26% from 2.69M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 12606 days are for HELLOFRESH AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)’s short sellers to cover HLFFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 100 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:LOMA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 156,746 shares traded. Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:LOMA) has risen 7.12% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LOMA News: 08/03/2018 – Loma Negra 4Q EPS MXN1.14; 08/03/2018 – LOMA NEGRA 4Q NET ARS665M; 24/05/2018 – LOMA NEGRA: NO PROCEDURE, INVESTIGATION BY ANTITRUST COMMISSION; 28/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km W of Loma Linda, CA; 17/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.9 – 4km N of Loma Linda, CA; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 08/05/2018 – Loma Negra Reports 1Q18 Y; 30/04/2018 – OBNK, EVLO Launched, LOMA Lockup Ends: Equity Capital Markets; 07/05/2018 – LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA LOMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – ASHMORE BOOSTED IBN, PBR/A, VALE, LOMA, SIMO IN 1Q: 13FThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $657.68 million company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $5.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LOMA worth $52.61 million less.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima makes and sells cement. The company has market cap of $657.68 million. The firm offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It has a 12.1 P/E ratio. It serves clients operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management.