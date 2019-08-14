Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima (LOMA) formed multiple top with $6.24 target or 4.00% above today’s $6.00 share price. Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima (LOMA) has $723.05 million valuation. The stock increased 6.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 4.63M shares traded or 688.80% up from the average. Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:LOMA) has risen 7.12% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LOMA News: 28/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.6 – 2km W of Loma Linda, CA; 28/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km W of Loma Linda, CA; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 4km ENE of Loma Linda, CA; 19/03/2018 – Point Loma Resources Announces 2017 Year-End Reserves and Year-End Reserve Evaluation of Recent Transaction; 25/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 1km NNW of Mira Loma, California; 08/03/2018 – Loma Negra Announces 4Q17 YoY Growth of 57% in Revenues and 208% in Net Profit; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loma Linda University Health System, CA at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL EXITED FB, LOMA, MT, NUE, ITUB IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Loma Negra Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – Loma Negra – Relevant Event

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 54.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 4,463 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 3,795 shares with $358,000 value, down from 8,258 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $66.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 2.35 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Reaffirms 2020 Outlook; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 46,814 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap Inc holds 73,801 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Fund Mgmt Sa owns 197,750 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Fin has 9,800 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Manchester Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 9,768 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa owns 581,753 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Falcon Edge Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 920,100 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 778,452 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Brown Advisory accumulated 34,121 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division invested in 0.22% or 83,356 shares. Moreover, Columbus Hill Cap Ltd Partnership has 1.2% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 140,153 shares. Optimum Advisors holds 0.03% or 975 shares. Abrams Capital Mngmt LP has 6.75M shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 1,840 shares to 19,849 valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FIW) stake by 6,273 shares and now owns 6,355 shares. Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (NYSE:MMT) was raised too.