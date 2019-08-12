Optimumbank Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OPHC) had an increase of 22.58% in short interest. OPHC’s SI was 3,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.58% from 3,100 shares previously. With 4,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Optimumbank Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s short sellers to cover OPHC’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 1 shares traded. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) has declined 28.54% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $5.78 million. The firm accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It has a 5.37 P/E ratio. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services.