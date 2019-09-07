Logmein (LOGM) Valuation Declined While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Boosted Holding by $7.53 Million; As Pg&E (PCG) Market Valuation Declined, Jet Capital Investors LP Upped by $27.57 Million Its Position

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1266.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 1.62M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.42. About 299,454 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares to 740,395 shares, valued at $30.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,925 shares, and cut its stake in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS).

