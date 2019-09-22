Logmein (LOGM) Stock Value Declined While Fifth Third Bancorp Has Decreased Its Holding; General Mo(Gm) (GM) Valuation Rose While Psagot Investment House LTD Decreased by $2.14 Million Its Stake

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in General Mo(Gm) (GM) by 42.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 56,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 75,682 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92M, down from 132,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in General Mo(Gm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 16.13 million shares traded or 112.02% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. likely to back freezing fuel economy standards from 2020-26; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 22/03/2018 – THIAM:1Q WILL BE PROFITABLE FOR GM,LESS THAN THOUGHT AFTER 6WKS; 10/05/2018 – GM TO MAINTAIN ITS STAKE IN S.KOREA UNIT AT OVER 35 PCT FOR FIVE YRS FROM 2023- S.KOREA; 12/04/2018 – GM Korea Future Hangs by a Thread as 16-Year Foray Risks Folding; 05/04/2018 – UK DIESEL SALES FALL 37 PCT IN MARCH – SMMT; 29/03/2018 – Soyoung Kim: GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate; 26/04/2018 – S. KOREA FINANCE MINISTER, OFFICIALS DISCUSSED KUMHO, GM ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Dana as a Top Supplier for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 97.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 10,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19,000, down from 10,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 693,925 shares traded or 55.02% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 285,392 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 11,720 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 69 shares stake. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.08% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 17 shares. 13D Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.52% or 23,360 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Lc holds 2.9% or 4.09M shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 218,558 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.33% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 15,435 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Lc. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 1.65M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.05% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 12,700 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 4,131 shares in its portfolio.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13,860 shares to 523,578 shares, valued at $50.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 81,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.85 million for 16.95 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster And Motley holds 0.19% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 34,557 shares. Moreover, Davenport & Lc has 0.07% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 161,894 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors, Arizona-based fund reported 232 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% or 2.39M shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 3.75M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Highland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 101,147 shares in its portfolio. 1.12M were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 7,000 shares. 588 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Moreover, Diker Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 20,024 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0.11% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Bartlett & Com Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 1 shares. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd has 0.9% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 106,845 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 259,461 are owned by Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 4.94 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S(Indy) (INDY) by 250,848 shares to 404,277 shares, valued at $15.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (Acwi) (ACWI) by 24,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.