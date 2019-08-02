Logmein (LOGM) Stock Price Declined While Td Asset Management Boosted by $9.33 Million Its Stake; Starr International Co Has Decreased Its American International Group Ord (AIG) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 4.59M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 47.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 116,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 364,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.16M, up from 247,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 260,665 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LogMeIn -16% amid earnings results, global restructuring – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LogMein Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: LogMein (LOGM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Cos owns 492,492 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny holds 34,668 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 1,155 shares. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc stated it has 6,403 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 31,256 shares. Loomis Sayles Com LP reported 194,305 shares stake. Synovus accumulated 8,599 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, Delaware-based fund reported 21,136 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 90,554 shares. Moreover, Highbridge Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Victory Management stated it has 732,200 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Republic Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 10,155 were accumulated by Oppenheimer.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 66,047 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $65.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,740 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 11.69 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clough Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.65% stake. Adirondack has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 269 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 105 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp reported 114,068 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 135,400 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 14,800 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 500,431 shares. Caprock Grp reported 13,263 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.16% stake. Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com has 58,444 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 11,394 shares. Jnba Advsrs has 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cleararc invested in 21,100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 169,152 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

More important recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “After $6 billion M&A spree, insurer FWD eyes China foray ahead of IPO – StreetInsider.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.