Logmein (LOGM) Stock Price Declined While Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $439,520; American Economic Planning Group Has Lifted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $216.7. About 31.78M shares traded or 24.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 5,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 242,698 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, down from 248,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 468,429 shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.40 million for 16.36 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 49,783 shares to 214,036 shares, valued at $43.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 304,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

