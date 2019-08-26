Logmein (LOGM) Stock Declined While Freshford Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $13.72 Million; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Boosted Position by $510,390

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $121.3. About 1.94 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 171,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 219,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58M, down from 390,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $68.23. About 175,459 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,721 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Management holds 0.01% or 298 shares. Regions Financial owns 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 10,945 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 81,742 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 286,309 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 90,554 shares. Carroll owns 12 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr Inc has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 9,886 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 363,733 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 44,803 shares. New York-based 13D Management Llc has invested 0.5% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Washington stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 204,946 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38 million for 16.40 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings reported 700 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 13,823 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 177,806 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Intact Investment Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 38,300 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust reported 135,919 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt owns 2,500 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs accumulated 48,306 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc has 2.14M shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Moreover, Carret Asset Management Llc has 0.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 13,770 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 41,031 shares stake. Laffer Invs holds 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 36,930 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1,137 shares. South State Corporation reported 10,899 shares.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

