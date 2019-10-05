Logmein (LOGM) Stock Declined While Commerce Bank Lowered Holding by $1.46 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose While Palestra Capital Management Raised by $19.95 Million Its Position

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 75.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 20,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 6,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $478,000, down from 26,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.01. About 389,549 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 118,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.93M, up from 940,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.84M for 15.89 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 6,773 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 153,148 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 8,780 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Com has 5,105 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.06% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 175,315 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 304,541 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Lp owns 188,243 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 120,574 shares. 2,015 were accumulated by Quantbot Tech Lp. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 500,216 shares. The New York-based M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 13,353 shares to 198,467 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 767,705 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $158.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 87,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665,495 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).