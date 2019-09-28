Logmein (LOGM) Shares Declined While Water Island Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; Korea Investment Boosted Stake in Ebay (EBAY) by $3.38 Million

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 86,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 652,364 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.77 million, up from 565,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 9.01M shares traded or 22.35% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 4,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 53,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 289,111 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 11,350 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $64.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Prn) by 18.71M shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.85 million for 16.24 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 35,200 shares to 60,337 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 43,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,300 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).