Logmein (LOGM) Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; Fine Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Position by $8.67 Million as Market Value Rose

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 22.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 25,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,387 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, down from 116,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 308,419 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 102,425 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.33M for 22.14 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 55,224 shares to 335,702 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.