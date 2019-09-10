Logmein (LOGM) Shareholder Rk Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $19.03 Million; As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Value Rose, Firefly Value Partners LP Has Lowered by $336,762 Its Holding

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $158.36. About 1.64M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 66.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 237,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 119,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, down from 357,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $68.06. About 632,099 shares traded or 42.81% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,700 shares to 32,120 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Smith Asset Mgmt Gru LP holds 0.02% or 7,163 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 842 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 8,459 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Fmr Limited Com reported 26,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alyeska Invest Gp Limited Partnership holds 1.78M shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 72,967 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 12,612 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Geode Management Limited Liability stated it has 562,385 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 7,290 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.40 million for 15.90 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 33,000 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn accumulated 1,566 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,534 shares stake. Catalyst Advsr accumulated 45,000 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc holds 1,694 shares. Security Natl Com stated it has 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Coastline has 0.17% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 2,933 shares. Johnson Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,642 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The California-based Aperio Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Park Natl Corp Oh holds 0.04% or 4,097 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Management Ltd Company reported 4,221 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,521 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $673.12M for 18.33 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

