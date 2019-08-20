Logmein (LOGM) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $13.72 Million as Stock Declined; Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Share Price Declined While Presima Increased Stake

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 171,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 219,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58 million, down from 390,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $69.22. About 145,857 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 400,485 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38M for 16.64 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Commerce Fincl Bank has 0.03% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 26,544 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 3,620 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Legal General Group Plc accumulated 0% or 61,501 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com owns 36 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt reported 21,685 shares stake. 6,513 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 3,436 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 204,946 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors owns 2,742 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 8,599 are held by Synovus Financial. 8,216 were reported by Utd Services Automobile Association. 47 are held by Assetmark. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 21,136 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

