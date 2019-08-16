Logmein (LOGM) Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Has Raised Position by $6.22 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Btr Capital Management Trimmed Position

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 77,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 237,162 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, up from 159,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 412,053 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 9,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 194,630 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, down from 203,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 17.02M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prns Limited Co accumulated 0.7% or 65,718 shares. Moreover, Saturna has 1.49% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.20M shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 111,579 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 22,246 shares. Allstate reported 454,324 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 0.44% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lincoln National holds 50,835 shares. Uss Investment Mngmt Limited reported 251,500 shares. Moreover, Ifrah Ser has 0.48% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 29,629 shares. 100,841 are held by Homrich & Berg. Bowen Hanes And invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tcw Gp owns 158,611 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Intact Incorporated reported 0.45% stake. Brandes Investment Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 2.65M shares stake. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 2.35 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Pfizer May Soon Make Up Lost Ground in Underperforming Against Merck – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer: Where’s The Stock Headed? – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer prices $5B debt offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 5,281 shares to 134,191 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 13,093 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 32,605 shares. Diversified Comm invested in 4,710 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset reported 56,536 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 122,802 shares. Nordea Mngmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 71,052 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). The California-based Whittier Communication has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Pnc Fincl Services accumulated 3,354 shares. Hap Trading Lc has 0.19% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 135,792 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Parkside Fincl Comml Bank holds 0% or 23 shares.