Logmein (LOGM) Share Value Declined While Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Lowered Its Position; Sei Investments Company Has Lifted Its Holding in New York Times Co (NYT) as Valuation Rose

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 520,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.30M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 1.40M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 26/03/2018 – Uber says a single metric isn’t a clear indication of an autonomous car’s safety Drivers still had to take over once every 13 miles in Arizona, according to new documents the New York Times obtained; 28/03/2018 – John Dowd, the former head of President Trump’s legal team, raised the idea of Trump pardoning two former advisors involved in the special counsel’s Russia probe, the New York Times reported; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 08/03/2018 – KTLA: Trump Asked Witnesses About Their Interviews With Special Counsel, New York Times Sources Say…; 15/03/2018 – The Situation Room: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 10/04/2018 – President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in December, according to the New York Times; 02/05/2018 – Contests: The Ninth Annual New York Times Summer Reading Contest

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 281,705 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 11,506 shares to 66,413 shares, valued at $19.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 4,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,854 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. BENTEN R ANTHONY sold $460,736 worth of stock or 14,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Co L L C holds 0.01% or 57,500 shares. 273,000 were accumulated by Atika Capital Mngmt Lc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 9,076 shares. Ameritas Investment holds 0.08% or 52,446 shares. Proshare Lc holds 0.01% or 26,676 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd, a Delaware-based fund reported 9,600 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 1,610 shares or 0% of the stock. Barometer Capital Management holds 0.99% or 265,100 shares. Amer Incorporated stated it has 364,536 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 83,273 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Management Llc has 0.11% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 58,100 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 161,254 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Company owns 29,278 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 28,698 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.04 million shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 354,023 were reported by New Mountain Vantage Advisers. First Republic Investment Management holds 3,231 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 83 shares. 3,354 are held by Pnc Services Gp. Menta Limited Company invested in 2,618 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tennessee-based Diversified Tru has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Bartlett Co Ltd Llc holds 0% or 85 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H And reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 90,554 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Quantbot Techs LP reported 24,593 shares stake. Filament has 0.15% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 5,446 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). First Interstate National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 27 shares.

