Logmein (LOGM) Position Raised by New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc; Matrix Asset Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $312,858 as Stock Declined

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 8,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 317,786 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, down from 325,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast challenges Murdoch’s Fox with £22bn Sky bid; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING OFFER TO BUY FOX AFTER SPINOFF OF “NEW FOX”

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.61. About 298,289 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 141,869 shares to 304,209 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 12,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.03 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 313,685 shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $164.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 12,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,496 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.