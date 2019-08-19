Logmein (LOGM) Position Has Lifted by Systematic Financial Management Lp; Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined While Chesley Taft & Associates Decreased Position

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc. (CRM) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 5,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 58,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, down from 63,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Logmein Inc. (LOGM) by 113.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 53,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 100,792 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 47,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 496,217 shares traded or 4.99% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,170 shares to 54,780 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit (VNQ) by 7,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc Advsr Lp has 0.17% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tctc Limited Com has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ameriprise Fin reported 5.32 million shares. 3,155 were reported by Art Advsr Ltd Com. Lord Abbett & Communication Llc holds 407,989 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc accumulated 5,544 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 55,056 were accumulated by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tcw Gru has invested 2.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ubs Oconnor Limited owns 7,500 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Com holds 22,056 shares. Shikiar Asset Management invested 3.52% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kemnay Advisory Ser owns 88,452 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 399.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mngmt Corporation invested in 11,564 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com reported 1.08M shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Prudential Financial accumulated 610,767 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Inc holds 0.34% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 178,485 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 2,613 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.02% or 122,802 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Lpl reported 13,881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership owns 24,593 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp reported 5,848 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 20,551 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livent Corp. by 106,517 shares to 138,871 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 100,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,489 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp. (NYSE:CIEN).