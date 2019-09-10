Logmein (LOGM) Position Has Increased by New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed by $1.78 Million

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31 million shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $68.06. About 632,099 shares traded or 42.81% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 493,748 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $55.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 487,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,984 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust reported 0% stake. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 9,537 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 11,564 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bankshares invested in 26,544 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 4,682 shares. First Republic holds 0% or 3,231 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invs LP invested 0.21% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Tudor Investment Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,193 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 70,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Aurora Investment Counsel accumulated 21,694 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Kennedy holds 0.34% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 178,485 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co invested in 17 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & Co owns 51,225 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland has 4.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Georgia-based Synovus Finance has invested 1.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 9,116 were accumulated by Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated. Columbus Circle Investors holds 1.53% or 316,061 shares in its portfolio. 249.59 million are owned by Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated. 16,550 are owned by Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt. 29,565 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Company. Private Advisor Grp Lc owns 542,985 shares. Strs Ohio has 2.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.43 million shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt holds 71,814 shares or 5.84% of its portfolio. Horizon Investment Ser invested 4.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 5.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 204,229 shares. Cwm Ltd Co holds 0.3% or 79,336 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt owns 24,217 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.92 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG) by 4,774 shares to 14,716 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).