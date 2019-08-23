Logmein (LOGM) Market Value Declined While Mackay Shields Lifted Holding; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Lowered Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding as Stock Declined

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 50.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 68,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 204,946 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, up from 135,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 135,632 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 54.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 9,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 16,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 1.07 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LogMeIn: Long-Term Challenges In Focus Following Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LogMeIn Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) CEO Bill Wagner on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 8,960 shares to 200,289 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 36,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,385 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 93,200 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ameriprise Financial has 0.06% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ami Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 118,938 shares. Voloridge Inv accumulated 8,642 shares. Systematic Finance Lp reported 100,792 shares stake. Copeland Management Llc invested 1.31% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 17 shares. 56,536 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 320 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 307,524 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 6,521 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 122,802 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 192,254 shares to 206,254 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 7,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90M for 9.29 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Co Of Vermont reported 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 50,608 shares. 22,010 were reported by Cibc Asset. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 171,038 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc owns 461,780 shares. 7,306 are held by Da Davidson Co. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 149,635 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 19,527 shares. 10,883 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys. Kames Cap Public Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. 229 were accumulated by Cls Llc. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Boston Advisors accumulated 0.46% or 198,610 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 91,876 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 456,856 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Sys.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions (ZION) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Zions Bancorporation (ZION) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.