Logmein (LOGM) Holding Maintained by New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holding Boosted by Cumberland Advisors Inc

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 42.27 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – EXPECT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF UNRECOVERED COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO; 15/05/2018 – SABA ADDED CHK, SN, NE IN 1Q: 13F; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Chesapeake Bay, between Sandy Point and Kent Island, MD; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake Il; 02/05/2018 – CHK: POWDER RIVER PRODUCTION ON TARGET TO RIVAL EAGLE FORD

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 168,598 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,582 shares to 930,950 shares, valued at $35.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,392 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 0.01% or 10,483 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Co has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 36 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks invested in 0.01% or 3,635 shares. Menta Ltd Com invested in 0.09% or 2,618 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Inc has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 158,680 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 3,840 shares. American Mgmt reported 452,363 shares stake. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 85,208 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 84,994 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 0.34% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Copeland Cap Ltd holds 1.31% or 237,162 shares in its portfolio. King Luther accumulated 0.31% or 507,143 shares.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 31st – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did LogMeIn’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) Share Price Deserve to Gain 79%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) CEO Bill Wagner on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 101,960 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). State Common Retirement Fund holds 3.28M shares. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Com reported 5,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20.99M were reported by Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Co. Fdx Advisors stated it has 15,213 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Llc owns 81,200 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Japan-based Nomura Asset has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). 8.18M are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. Wealth Architects Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 62,086 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Thinking of Buying Chesapeake Energy Stock? Here’s What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Risk/Reward Ratio Sets up a Perfect Trade Opportunity for CHK Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy Is In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.