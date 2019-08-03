Logmein (LOGM) Holding Has Increased by New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc; Bowen Hanes & Co Has Decreased Its Position in At&T (T) by $1.07 Million as Stock Rose

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T (T) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 34,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 53,976 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 88,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97 million shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.61. About 293,770 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 2,000 shares to 12,283 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning (NYSE:GLW) by 41,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI).

