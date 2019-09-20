Logmein (LOGM) Holder Water Island Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $355,875 as Share Value Declined; As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Share Value Rose, Quadrant Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 4,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, down from 53,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 538,132 shares traded or 20.42% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Quadrant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc sold 5,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 45,528 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, down from 51,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $72.88. About 1.35M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 127,898 shares to 317,784 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 243,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $55.59 million for 16.85 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Service Comm Ma holds 35,519 shares. Natixis accumulated 29,536 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp stated it has 2,015 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 33,814 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Sirios Mngmt LP stated it has 0.89% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). First Interstate National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 27 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 402,387 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Mngmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,290 shares. Lyon Street Limited Liability invested 1.69% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Tower Capital (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 3,504 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 500,216 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 218,558 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 11,720 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 9,850 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 20,236 shares stake. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc has invested 0.8% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Lc has 26,781 shares. Financial Architects reported 108 shares stake. First Personal Svcs has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 10,449 are held by Somerset Trust. Bath Savings Trust invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ballentine Prtn Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Hartford Inv Mgmt invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bell National Bank & Trust reported 0.05% stake. Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 10,176 shares stake. 274,168 are held by M&R Capital. Edgestream Limited Partnership has 101,150 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Usa Finance Portformulas accumulated 28,249 shares.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.65 million for 29.87 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $729,042 activity. Price Penry W bought $49,989 worth of stock. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $499,268 was made by FARRELL MATTHEW on Monday, September 16. $107,715 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty.