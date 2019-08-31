Logmein (LOGM) Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding; Texas Permanent School Fund Has Lifted Its Finisar (FNSR) Stake by $910,455; Share Value Declined

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 5,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 242,698 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, down from 248,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 179,749 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 51.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 39,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 116,413 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 76,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 984,750 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications at OFC 2018; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05; 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 09/04/2018 – FINISAR NAMES TODD SWANSON AS COO; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 11,564 shares. Kennedy Capital Management owns 178,485 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.07% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 4,000 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 21,136 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd holds 354,023 shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Citigroup Inc invested in 18,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil Limited stated it has 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 3,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 72,967 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 11,706 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 135,792 shares. 10,150 are held by Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Co. Hilton Lc holds 280 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 4,303 shares.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $50.71 million for 16.07 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 293,020 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $77.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 40 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

