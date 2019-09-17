Logmein (LOGM) Holder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Cut Its Holding; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Trimmed Holding in Slm (SLM) by $24.61 Million

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 2.73 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 29.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $283.37M, down from 31.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 2.62M shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 09/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – NET RESULT IMPROVED BY 17.9%; 06/04/2018 – VA Partners I, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Sallie Mae; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAVIENT’S BA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – SLM at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-6 and 2014-2; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: FY 2018 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED AFTER POSITIVE START INTO THE YEAR; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN ORIGINATIONS OF $5.0 BLN; 27/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: CHANGE AT MANAGEMENT BOARD LEVEL; 15/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Offers Competitive Financing to Help Future Doctors Begin Their Residencies; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN DELINQUENCIES AS A PERCENTAGE OF PRIVATE EDUCATION LOANS IN REPAYMENT WERE 2.5 PERCENT, UP FROM 1.9 PERCENT

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 67.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 6,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 3,222 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $237,000, down from 9,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $69.41. About 416,938 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 233,188 shares to 280,698 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 49,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS).

Analysts await SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. SLM’s profit will be $106.66M for 9.50 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by SLM Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold SLM shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 407.77 million shares or 4.65% less from 427.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0% stake. Franklin Resource invested in 26,757 shares. Zebra Llc reported 0.06% stake. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 5.49 million shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 260,626 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.02% or 8.20M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.96M shares. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 69,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 127,925 shares. Charles Schwab Inv owns 4.04M shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). First Manhattan holds 0% or 103 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 152,744 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Cwm Limited Com has invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $26.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 28,592 shares to 56,866 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 28,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 584,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.86M for 16.22 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.05% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 9,371 shares. 3,600 are held by Oberweis Asset Incorporated. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 187,376 are held by Sirios Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Aperio Limited Co holds 0.01% or 28,008 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Limited Liability reported 193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). King Luther Cap Management Corp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 30,033 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company accumulated 11 shares. Td Asset owns 364,067 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,358 shares. 5,905 were reported by First Citizens Bancshares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 24,006 shares.

