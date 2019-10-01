Logmein (LOGM) Holder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Lowered Holding by $1.65 Million; Kbc Group Nv Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $14.83 Million

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 91.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 22,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 2,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148,000, down from 24,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.69. About 140,089 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 111,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $415.15 million, up from 2.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 9.80M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.86M for 16.28 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Unveils New GoToMeeting as Next Step in UCC Strategy – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ROSEN, A NATIONALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds LogMeIn, Inc. Investors of Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses over $100K to Contact the Firm â€“ LOGM – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investor Notice: Lawsuit for Investors who received LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) shares in connection with acquisition of Citrix Systems’ subsidiary, GetGo. Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Sets Date to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,878 shares to 8,978 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workiva Inc by 13,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sirios Capital LP reported 0.89% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 17,660 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 11 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company. Champlain Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 0.97% or 1.58 million shares. Citigroup has 19,237 shares. Professionals Inc, Texas-based fund reported 5 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Company reported 6,199 shares. Sun Life stated it has 0.07% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Synovus Fincl reported 9,171 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smithfield holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio. 20,973 were accumulated by Aurora Investment Counsel. Bartlett Ltd Liability Co, Ohio-based fund reported 94 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 24 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,231 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 142,634 shares or 5.41% of the stock. 3.05M are owned by King Luther Management Corporation. Fincl Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers Bancorporation has 3.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,261 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 154,070 shares in its portfolio. 3.63M are owned by Calamos Advsrs Lc. Rampart Limited accumulated 169,934 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Hound Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 1.13 million shares. Td Asset reported 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Berkshire Asset Pa owns 279,873 shares. The France-based Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 139,397 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16.6% or 303,493 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Is Up 40% This Year And Still Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Microsoft Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s stock surges back above $1 trillion market cap in intraday trading, pacing Dow – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3,265 shares to 5,450 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 60,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,835 shares, and cut its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI).