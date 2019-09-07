Logmein (LOGM) Holder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Tieton Capital Management Upped Position in Myriad Genetics (MYGN) by $2.85 Million as Shares Declined

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.42. About 299,454 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics (MYGN) by 720.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 86,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 98,199 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 11,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 426,877 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics to Present Eight Studies at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Certain Officers – MYGN; 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 11/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Myriad Genetics, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Adj EPS 31c; 16/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 23; 03/05/2018 – Myriad Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.61M for 15.75 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25M shares to 20.25M shares, valued at $28.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3,500 shares. Profit Invest Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.48% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 348,364 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,437 shares. Optimum Advsr owns 189 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dupont Management Corporation invested in 0.02% or 11,564 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 31,955 are owned by Natixis Lp. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Shufro Rose & Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 10,150 shares. Bluestein R H And Comm accumulated 3,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Incorporated has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Copeland Capital Management Limited Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 237,162 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 8,327 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 7,061 shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 26,568 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc owns 22,800 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 133,135 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Jefferies Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 85,131 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 2,097 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Vanguard Gp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8.54M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 105,290 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 28,000 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Blair William And Communication Il holds 0% or 15,460 shares.

