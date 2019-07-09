Logmein (LOGM) Holder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Decreased Stake by $64.00 Million as Stock Value Declined; Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC) Stake Has Upped by Kennedy Capital Management Inc

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (OCFC) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 128,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 487,346 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73M, up from 358,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 90,338 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $74.6. About 323,389 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. Lloyd John K bought $125,350 worth of stock.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 194,455 shares to 53,710 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) by 43,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,970 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 3.46 million shares. Addison Cap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 8,875 shares. 1.28M are owned by Ameriprise. M&T Bancshares Corp accumulated 144,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 32,138 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc reported 15,944 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advisors reported 0.27% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Fj Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.90 million shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 21,295 are held by Grace And White. Lpl invested 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Trexquant Invest Lp has 0.02% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 1,118 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 100,582 shares.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.33M for 21.94 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 2.50M shares to 7.50M shares, valued at $24.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn).