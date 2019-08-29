Logmein (LOGM) Holder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Cut Its Holding; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Rose, Cna Financial Upped Holding by $5.47 Million

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $66.44. About 247,916 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 218.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 202,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 295,173 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, up from 92,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 44.82 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads; 12/04/2018 – REG-BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 09/04/2018 – Loan Issuance Drops 19% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability holds 120,233 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 761,054 shares. Aull Monroe Invest Mgmt reported 66,562 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability has 155,894 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Excalibur Mgmt Corp owns 30,934 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.59% or 251,895 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,348 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc has 26,967 shares. Stieven Cap Advisors LP holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 560,500 shares. Moreover, A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc has 1.47% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Co reported 9,141 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd stated it has 239,587 shares. 48.87 million are owned by Boston Ptnrs. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.63% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 1.77M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 2.50M shares.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 10,000 shares to 26,509 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 12,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,300 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Ente.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00M shares to 24.50 million shares, valued at $32.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 96.64 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 120.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.37M for 15.97 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.