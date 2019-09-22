LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 75 2.89 N/A 0.62 122.33 Workiva Inc. 53 7.74 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LogMeIn Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LogMeIn Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Volatility & Risk

LogMeIn Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Competitively, Workiva Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogMeIn Inc. Its rival Workiva Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Workiva Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for LogMeIn Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LogMeIn Inc. has a 4.08% upside potential and an average target price of $75.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. has -6.87% weaker performance while Workiva Inc. has 60.18% stronger performance.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Workiva Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.