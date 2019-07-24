LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

As Application Software businesses, LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 81 2.92 N/A 0.62 126.04 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.33 N/A 0.06 41.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LogMeIn Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. SilverSun Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than LogMeIn Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. LogMeIn Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SilverSun Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has LogMeIn Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.9% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

LogMeIn Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. SilverSun Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.68 beta which makes it 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

LogMeIn Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for LogMeIn Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LogMeIn Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.56% and an $85.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares and 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of LogMeIn Inc. shares. Comparatively, 13.8% are SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. -2.48% -4.14% -18.64% -7.85% -29.9% -4.05% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -8.18% -15.46% 2.91% -33% -37.14% 5.4%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. has -4.05% weaker performance while SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors SilverSun Technologies Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.