LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Since LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 79 2.72 N/A 0.62 122.33 ShotSpotter Inc. 44 8.68 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates LogMeIn Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

LogMeIn Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, ShotSpotter Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. ShotSpotter Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for LogMeIn Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

LogMeIn Inc. has a consensus price target of $81, and a 18.79% upside potential. ShotSpotter Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $54.5 average price target and a 85.88% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, ShotSpotter Inc. is looking more favorable than LogMeIn Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LogMeIn Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65.4%. LogMeIn Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, ShotSpotter Inc. has 6.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend while ShotSpotter Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors ShotSpotter Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.