LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 77 2.61 N/A 0.62 122.33 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.82 N/A -3.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LogMeIn Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of LogMeIn Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

LogMeIn Inc.’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Riot Blockchain Inc.’s 244.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.44 beta.

Liquidity

LogMeIn Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Riot Blockchain Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. LogMeIn Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for LogMeIn Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LogMeIn Inc. has a consensus target price of $79.67, and a 21.06% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LogMeIn Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.2% respectively. About 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. has -6.87% weaker performance while Riot Blockchain Inc. has 45.7% stronger performance.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Riot Blockchain Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.