LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

As Application Software companies, LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 76 2.74 N/A 0.62 122.33 Phunware Inc. 10 2.99 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights LogMeIn Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LogMeIn Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

LogMeIn Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Phunware Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. LogMeIn Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phunware Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LogMeIn Inc. and Phunware Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LogMeIn Inc. has a 9.67% upside potential and an average price target of $75.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LogMeIn Inc. and Phunware Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 17.3% respectively. 1.8% are LogMeIn Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Phunware Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Phunware Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors LogMeIn Inc. beats Phunware Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.