LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 76 2.69 N/A 0.62 122.33 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.90 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates LogMeIn Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.01 shows that LogMeIn Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.34 which is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogMeIn Inc. Its rival Finjan Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Finjan Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for LogMeIn Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.17% for LogMeIn Inc. with average target price of $79.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LogMeIn Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. was less bearish than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors LogMeIn Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.