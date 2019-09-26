LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

This is a contrast between LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 75 2.83 N/A 0.62 122.33 Elastic N.V. 85 21.36 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of LogMeIn Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogMeIn Inc. Its rival Elastic N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Elastic N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for LogMeIn Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50

LogMeIn Inc. has a consensus price target of $75.5, and a 6.11% upside potential. Meanwhile, Elastic N.V.’s average price target is $105, while its potential upside is 23.47%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Elastic N.V. is looking more favorable than LogMeIn Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LogMeIn Inc. and Elastic N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 61.5%. 1.8% are LogMeIn Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Elastic N.V. has 12.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. has -6.87% weaker performance while Elastic N.V. has 38.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Elastic N.V. beats LogMeIn Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.