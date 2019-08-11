LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 80 2.86 N/A 0.62 122.33 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.69 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights LogMeIn Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Risk & Volatility

LogMeIn Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Digital Turbine Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LogMeIn Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Digital Turbine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Digital Turbine Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for LogMeIn Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$85.67 is LogMeIn Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 19.55%. Competitively Digital Turbine Inc. has an average price target of $4.13, with potential downside of -34.76%. The information presented earlier suggests that LogMeIn Inc. looks more robust than Digital Turbine Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LogMeIn Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 45.4%. Insiders held 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend while Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats Digital Turbine Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.