LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 76 2.62 N/A 0.62 122.33 Box Inc. 18 3.35 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LogMeIn Inc. and Box Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of LogMeIn Inc. and Box Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Risk & Volatility

LogMeIn Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Box Inc.’s beta is 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogMeIn Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Box Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Box Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered LogMeIn Inc. and Box Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

LogMeIn Inc.’s consensus target price is $79.67, while its potential upside is 18.17%. Competitively Box Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 3.39%. Based on the data delivered earlier, LogMeIn Inc. is looking more favorable than Box Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LogMeIn Inc. and Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 67.6% respectively. About 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Box Inc.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Box Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.