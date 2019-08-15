LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) Reaches $67.72 Yearly Low; Great Western Bancorporation Has 1.47 Sentiment

The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) hit a new 52-week low and has $62.98 target or 7.00% below today’s $67.72 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.35 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $62.98 price target is reached, the company will be worth $234.15M less. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $67.72. About 112,408 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c

Great Western Bancorporation Inc (GWB) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 100 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 68 sold and trimmed stakes in Great Western Bancorporation Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 55.98 million shares, down from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Great Western Bancorporation Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 56 Increased: 64 New Position: 36.

Among 2 analysts covering LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMein has $88 highest and $74 lowest target. $81’s average target is 19.61% above currents $67.72 stock price. LogMein had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 152.52 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.37 million for 16.28 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for 264,986 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 391,064 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 435,077 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 128,748 shares.

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GWB’s profit will be $44.99 million for 9.40 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.09% EPS growth.

