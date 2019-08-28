LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) Reaches $66.86 1 Year Low; Champlain Investment Partners Has Lowered Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Position By $16.93 Million

The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) hit a new 52-week low and has $64.19 target or 4.00% below today’s $66.86 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.30 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $64.19 price target is reached, the company will be worth $132.12M less. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.86. About 98,630 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) stake by 17.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 445,595 shares as Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)’s stock rose 29.35%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 2.15M shares with $82.94M value, down from 2.59 million last quarter. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. now has $1.76B valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 171,133 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 09/04/2018 – The American Heart Association’s Innovative Solution Personalizes Cardiovascular Condition Management With Tailored Engagement; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 09/04/2018 – Ionis: Third Drug to Enter Development Under Strategic Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolic Collaboration With AstraZeneca; 03/04/2018 – OncLive® to Host Webinar on Androgen Deprivation Therapy in Prostate Cancer and Cardiovascular Risk; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 07/03/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market: lncessantly Rising Cases of Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia to Fuel Market Growth, Says TMR; 27/04/2018 – OPTALYSE PE Results Presented at Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions; 08/03/2018 – Saranas’ Novel Bleed Monitoring System Receives Recognition in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018 Competition; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Compliance With The European Society Of Cardiology Prevention Guidelines In Patients at High Cardiovascular

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 150.59 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38 million for 16.07 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMeIn has $88 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.67’s average target is 19.16% above currents $66.86 stock price. LogMeIn had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Stephens. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LogMeIn, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 237,162 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ww Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ami Asset Mgmt has invested 0.7% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 13,093 shares. Capital invested in 452,363 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,327 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 398,867 shares. Legal General Group Inc Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 61,501 shares. Shufro Rose Com Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 10,150 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 135,792 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Incorporated Inc reported 3,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker stated it has 3,477 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About LogMeIn, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LOGM vs. MANT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn to Discuss Modern Identity Challenges at ISMG Security Summit – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LogMein Has Dropped The Ball – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) stake by 98,665 shares to 2.89M valued at $70.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) stake by 32,625 shares and now owns 885,321 shares. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Com holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated owns 36,120 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 104,411 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0.04% or 87,818 shares in its portfolio. Prudential holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 213,885 shares. Pdt Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 535,047 shares stake. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 20,058 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.12% or 223,403 shares. Broadview Advisors Limited reported 0.42% stake. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 21,278 shares. Element Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,593 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.07% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Thb Asset Mngmt reported 157,856 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings.