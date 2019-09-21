LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Contrasting side by side

Since LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 76 3.04 N/A 0.62 122.33 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.57 N/A -3.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of LogMeIn Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of LogMeIn Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

LogMeIn Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.01. In other hand, Sphere 3D Corp. has beta of 2.45 which is 145.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LogMeIn Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Sphere 3D Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. LogMeIn Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown LogMeIn Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of LogMeIn Inc. is $75.5, with potential upside of 4.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LogMeIn Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.8%. Insiders owned 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc. shares. Comparatively, Sphere 3D Corp. has 8.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. was less bearish than Sphere 3D Corp.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.