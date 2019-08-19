LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 79 2.72 N/A 0.62 122.33 QAD Inc. 44 2.17 N/A 0.20 211.47

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of LogMeIn Inc. and QAD Inc. QAD Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than LogMeIn Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. LogMeIn Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of QAD Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of LogMeIn Inc. and QAD Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2%

Risk & Volatility

LogMeIn Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. QAD Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LogMeIn Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor QAD Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. QAD Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for LogMeIn Inc. and QAD Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

LogMeIn Inc.’s upside potential is 18.86% at a $81 consensus price target. QAD Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52 consensus price target and a 39.07% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that QAD Inc. appears more favorable than LogMeIn Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares and 56.5% of QAD Inc. shares. LogMeIn Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 30.3% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend while QAD Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors LogMeIn Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.