LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) Contrasting side by side

LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 76 2.70 N/A 0.62 122.33 Cision Ltd. 11 1.45 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights LogMeIn Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has LogMeIn Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.01 beta indicates that LogMeIn Inc. is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cision Ltd.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

LogMeIn Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cision Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Cision Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for LogMeIn Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$79.67 is LogMeIn Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 17.61%. Competitively Cision Ltd. has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 94.17%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cision Ltd. is looking more favorable than LogMeIn Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares and 54.4% of Cision Ltd. shares. LogMeIn Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, Cision Ltd. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. was less bearish than Cision Ltd.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Cision Ltd.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.