LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) Analysts See $1.07 EPS; Shorts at Compx International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Raised By 57.69%

Compx International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) had an increase of 57.69% in short interest. CIX’s SI was 8,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 57.69% from 5,200 shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Compx International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)’s short sellers to cover CIX’s short positions. The SI to Compx International Inc’s float is 0.5%. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About shares traded. CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) has risen 22.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CIX News: 07/05/2018 – CompX International 1Q EPS 30c; 23/05/2018 – REG-COMPX ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 20/04/2018 DJ CompX International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIX)

Analysts expect LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report $1.07 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 9.32% from last quarter’s $1.18 EPS. LOGM’s profit would be $52.85 million giving it 16.44 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.90 EPS previously, LogMeIn, Inc.’s analysts see 18.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 284,610 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold LogMeIn, Inc. shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 203,505 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 153,148 shares. Systematic Financial Lp has 128,129 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 2,244 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 6,350 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & L P holds 0.01% or 13,676 shares in its portfolio. Bernzott Capital Advsrs holds 350,444 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 90,165 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership stated it has 0.12% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 13,187 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Sirios Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.89% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 187,376 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Co has 614,793 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMein has $7700 highest and $74 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is 7.29% above currents $70.37 stock price. LogMein had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.48 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 158.49 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

CompX International Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $176.69 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Security Products and Marine Components. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The Security Products segment makes mechanical and electrical cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.22, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold CompX International Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.36 million shares or 1.47% more from 1.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc), New York-based fund reported 637 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 2,089 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10,077 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Blackrock has 110,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) or 1,049 shares. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated has 0% invested in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) for 124 shares. Sessa Cap Im L P, New York-based fund reported 431,732 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 16,595 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX).