LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) Analysts See $1.07 EPS; RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report $1.07 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 9.32% from last quarter’s $1.18 EPS. LOGM’s profit would be $52.85M giving it 16.95 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.90 EPS previously, LogMeIn, Inc.’s analysts see 18.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 693,925 shares traded or 55.02% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96

Among 2 analysts covering RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RLJ Lodging Trust has $2100 highest and $2000 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is 18.50% above currents $17.3 stock price. RLJ Lodging Trust had 5 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 15. See RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMein has $7700 highest and $74 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is 4.08% above currents $72.54 stock price. LogMein had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, August 22. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold LogMeIn, Inc. shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. California-based Lpl Ltd Liability has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 333,877 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 4.59M shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd holds 117,006 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 252 were reported by Fifth Third Bancorp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 12,700 shares. Profit Invest Management Lc invested 0.43% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 39,675 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 8,800 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 364,067 shares. Brinker Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,246 shares.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 163.38 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. The firm also manages real estate funds. It has a 22.44 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLJ Lodging Trust shares while 50 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 156.07 million shares or 0.53% less from 156.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.05% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 14,536 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 45,700 shares. Sei Investments Communication reported 0.02% stake. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,401 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.02% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Moreover, Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 217,886 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 265,179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Palisade Cap Ltd Nj accumulated 1.18 million shares. 1.20 million are held by Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De. North Star Investment Management has 0.06% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 2.54M shares or 0.05% of the stock.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 2.07 million shares traded or 49.47% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Expects to Execute on a Second Round of Asset Sales That Will Generate an Additional $200M-$400M in Proceeds This Yr; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS -RLJ LODGING TRUST SHOULD FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IN LIGHT OF “UNDERVALUATION”, BUYER INTEREST LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO BE; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c